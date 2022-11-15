SF SKETCHFEST Announces Additions To 2023 Comedy Festival

After being waylaid by the pandemic for the in-person events in 2021 and 2022, SF Sketchfest, the San Francisco Comedy Festival, will celebrate its 20th Anniversary January 20 - February 5, 2023, in venues across San Francisco.

The long awaited, highly anticipated in-person return of SF Sketchfest features major comedy stars of the stage and screen plus the best up-and-coming comedians for non-stop entertainment including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and panel discussions.

Newly added events include SF Sketchfest Tribute: An Evening with Elliott Gould: "The Long Goodbye" 50th Anniversary screening and conversation; "A Mighty Wind" 20th Anniversary: an afternoon with Christopher Guest, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Harry Shearer, Jane Lynch, John Michael Higgins, and Michael Hitchcock: screening & conversation with Kevin Pollak; "I Married a Monster From Outer Space:" a Staged Reading with Dana Gould, Bobcat Goldthwait, Laraine Newman, Janet Varney, Baron Vaughn, and more; "City of Dreams" live read with Ken Marino, David Wain, David Cross, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Morales, and more; Ken Marino & David Wain's Middle Aged Dad Jam Session; Hound Tall with Moshe Kasher; improv4humans with Matt Besser; Brew Haha; Would You Rather; and more.

Now celebrating its 20th year, SF Sketchfest was founded by three San Francisco State students - David Owen, Cole Stratton and Janet Varney - who STILL to this day program and produce this massive, internationally-recognized, eclectic and critically-acclaimed multi-day festival. From its humble beginnings, SF Sketchfest has organically grown to become the longest-running comedy festival in the U.S. It mixes the biggest stars, local favorites, and up-and-comers alike. Last month, David, Cole, and Janet were recognized for their important role in the Bay Area entertainment scene with an induction into the SFSU Alumni Hall Of Fame.

Come celebrate SF Sketchfest's 20th Anniversary! Tickets now on sale for all shows at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209668®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsfsketchfest.com%2Fschedule-and-tickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. View the full SF Sketchfest lineup at https://sfsketchfest.com/2023-lineup/.