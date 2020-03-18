SETH RUDETSKY'S BROADWAY with Brian Stokes Mitchell Postponed at The Town Hall Until June
The Town Hall and Mark Cortale has announced that Seth Rudetsky's Broadway with Tony® Award Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been rescheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8pm at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Music director and host Seth Rudetsky will welcome Mitchell for an up-close and personal conversation and concert.
The format of each concert is a mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.
Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed to keep tickets and current seat locations. Refunds or exchanges are available at the point of purchase.
If there are questions for the box office, please contact them at boxoffice@thetownhall.org.
