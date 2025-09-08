SERGE AND FRIENDS 5th Anniversary Concert is Coming To Gramercy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Serge Clivio will return for the fifth anniversary of his nominated SERGE AND FRIENDS concert series - a one-night-only musical celebration at the iconic Gramercy Theatre in New York City on Saturday, November 8th.

SERGE AND FRIENDS, Vol. 5 will be produced by Live Nation and will bring together a powerhouse lineup of new and returning special guests for an unforgettable evening of music.

Serge is once again joined by Co-Creator and Music Director, Mike Stapleton. This year's special guests include returning fan favorites like Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, David Merino, Drew Arisco, Alia Hodge, Daniel Scott Walton and Jessica Kundla. Emily Royer and Tyler Whitaker join as the newest members of the cast; while Hannah Joy, Eddy Cavazos and Molly Keane-Dreyer all make a return as featured guests for this performance. The show will continue to raise awareness for young adult cancer journeys and fund critical cancer care by donating proceeds to Memorial Sloan Kettering's Cancer Research Center - a cause that saved Serge's life just a few years ago.

When asked about what to expect for this special anniversary show, Serge stated: "This show has always been a bit of a musical homecoming for me - it is a night that reminds me why I love singing and performing. This year we get to celebrate 5 years of this concert series... and at Gramercy Theatre! It's beyond what Mike [Stapleton] and I ever expected for this show. To bring back so many people from past years and some newbies I've been wanting to sing with for quite some time, is incredibly special. We will be playing some greatest hits from past years and brand new crowd-pleasers. I have never been more excited for one of our shows and look forward to November!"