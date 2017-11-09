SECRET SUPPER: THE MUSICAL Serves Social Club in Manhattan Starting Tonight

Members-only social club Spring Street Social Society recently announced their first-ever dinner musical, Secret Supper: The Musical. Featuring a seated, coursed dinner, Secret Supper: The Musical will play eight performances at a surprise Manhattan location from tonight, November 9, through November 19, 2017.

After five years of clandestine pop-up affairs such as Secret Suppers, Club Confidentials, and Parlor Parties, which bring together diverse creative communities across New York and Los Angeles, Spring Street Social Society is launching an experiential show, Secret Supper: The Musical, that will peel back the curtain on the company and its events, revealing all its secrets.

As audience members enter the scene of the supper, they are given a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the cast of creative collaborators involved in creating the experience. Hosted by Patrick and Amy, the audience will settle into cocktail hour, then dinner, where spectacle will surround them. The chef might break into dance. The sommelier might juggle wine bottles. A fellow dinner companion might burst into soliloquy. What's certain, however, is that the audience will be fully immersed into the world of Spring Street Social Society, experiencing the dual interior and exterior of each character while simultaneously deepening the bonds of community.

Co-conceived by founders Amy Virginia Buchanan and Patrick Janelle, the creative team for Secret Supper: The Musical includes Taylor Adamson (book), Alex Thrailkill and Jeanna Phillips(music and lyrics), and Andrew Neisler (direction).

Tickets, priced at $200, will be on sale October 16 and can be purchased via TodayTix and at www.ssssociety.com/themusical.

Spring Street Social Society is a membership club that brings people together in unexpected spaces. Gatherings take the form of coursed dinners, immersive theatrical moments, and cultural salons. These gatherings bolster the creative culture in New York, London, Los Angeles, and cities across the United States. Secret Supper: The Musical marks the organization's first foray into a full-scale musical and dining production.

