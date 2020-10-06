SCENERY and Broadway Green Alliance Launch 'Green & Grand Bag' Created from WICKED on Broadway

The bag is 100% upcycled out of the bounce drop from Wicked on Broadway with artwork by ParodyBill.

SCENERY has collaborated with Broadway Green Alliance to launch The Wicked on Broadway Green & Grand bag. The bag is 100% upcycled out of the bounce drop from Wicked on Broadway with artwork by ParodyBill. "Bounce" drops are hung alongside other drops and set pieces used to control the quality and direction of lighting design. 20% of the proceeds of sales from this handbag will be donated to Broadway Green Alliance.

Since 2017, SCENERY has created handbags and accessories from discarded theatrical materials that are donated to the company from Broadway, National Tours and regional theatre productions. Handbags and jewelry by SCENERY allow shows to live on, while also saving tens of thousands of pounds of theatrical materials from the landfill in only 3 years. "We are thrilled to be getting to give back to Broadway's biggest champion of the environment, The Broadway Green Alliance, with this bag." says CEO and Founder Jennifer Kahn.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) was founded in 2008 in collaboration with the Natural Resources Defense Council. is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the entire theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and beyond. As a community of industry and environmental professionals connected by the shared goal of normalizing greening practices on Broadway and beyond, the BGA has successfully implemented significant sustainability reform at the forefront of the industry since its inception.

To learn more about Scenery Bags, visit www.scenerybags.com

To learn more about The Broadway Green Alliance, visit www.broadwaygreen.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You