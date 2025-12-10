SANDY CLAUS: OUT OF THE CLAUS-ET Comes To Mary O's Starring Kristen Becker And Marissa Miller

Mary O’s Irish Pub will present SANDY CLAUS: OUT OF THE CLAUS-ET, a live interview with Santa’s older, gayer, drunker sister created by and starring comedian Kristen Becker, with actress Marissa Miller appearing as journalist America Furst.

The performance will introduce Sandy Claus, an outspoken sibling of Santa, who shares previously untold stories, family tensions, and North Pole secrets while fielding questions from Furst, a reporter intent on uncovering the truth. The piece blends character work, stand-up, and satire to explore holiday lore through an irreverent, queer lens, with Becker and Miller driving the show’s comedic dynamic.

SANDY CLAUS follows Sandy as she recounts controversies ranging from elf labor disputes to reindeer conflicts, reframing familiar seasonal myths through sharp humor and unexpected emotional insight. Becker portrays Sandy with her characteristic edge, while Miller brings focus and intensity to the role of America Furst, whose questions propel the evening’s narrative. The result is a holiday comedy shaped by rapid-fire dialogue, contrasting perspectives, and a contemporary take on festive storytelling.

Kristen Becker is a veteran comedian, writer, and producer whose national touring career spans more than 15 years. Her work combines socially conscious humor with pointed commentary, and she has created numerous original projects across North America. She is the founder of the Provincetown-based nonprofit Summer of Sass and co-host of the Queer Times podcast.

Marissa Miller is a New York City– and Provincetown-based actor, vocalist, and performer known for her versatility across cabaret, theater, and comedy. Her stage work is marked by vocal strength, sharp timing, and character-driven performance, and she co-stars as investigative journalist America Furst in SANDY CLAUS.

Ticket Information

Venue: Mary O’s Tavern, 32 Avenue A, New York, NY

Cast: Kristen Becker as Sandy Claus; Marissa Miller as America Furst

Performance: Wednesday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6751813