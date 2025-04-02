Russians Circumvent Sanctions With Fake Ukrainian Ballet Tours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Russian-affiliated ballet company misrepresented itself as a Ukrainian cultural group to tour Sweden in 2023 and 2024, deceiving audiences and potentially violating European Union sanctions. The investigation was first reported by Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The company, calling itself the "Ballet of Ukraine," toured at least eight Swedish cities—including Lund, Lerum, and Östersund - with performances of The Nutcracker. Promotional materials featured Ukrainian national colors and described the troupe as presenting "culture from Kyiv," leading audiences to believe they were supporting Ukraine during the ongoing war.

However, records revealed the company is registered in Moscow, and at least half of the 14 listed dancers are actively working in Russia. The proceeds from the tour were reportedly transferred to a company with Russian ties, the Gutschwald AI Center, registered in Switzerland but owned by a former Sberbank manager.

The performances were organized through the Norwegian event company Touring Actors, which falsely listed a Kyiv address and claimed to be a Ukrainian organization. SVT’s investigation found that the company operates on Russian servers and is owned by a Moscow-based entity. The organizer, a Russian entrepreneur, denied connections to Russia and declined further comment.

Lana Roxy, a spokesperson for the National Opera of Ukraine, told SVT: “They are making money from our misfortune. These groups are exploiting Ukraine's reputation, helping Russia to spread disinformation and make money from the war.”

In December 2023, Swedish authorities had already intervened in a similar case involving another troupe, the Heritage Ballet, which was banned after officials confirmed links to the Russian state.

The situation may violate European Union sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and aggression in Ukraine. These sanctions include asset freezes and prohibitions on financial transactions involving Russian individuals and entities associated with actions that threaten Ukraine's sovereignty.

Under Swedish law and EU regulations, it is illegal to provide funds or economic resources to persons or entities listed under these sanctions. The transfer of proceeds from ticket sales to a Russia-linked Swiss company could constitute a breach of these rules, depending on the parties involved.