Russian Government Gogol Center Artistic Director Under House Arrest Pending Trial

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, artistic director of Moscow's Gogol Center, Kirill S. Serebrennikov, was detained by the Investigative Committee of Russia last month for embezzling over $1 million. Now the director, known for his edgy productions, has been placed under house arrest until his trial on October 19, according to South China Morning Post.

Theatre producer Pavel Kaplevich told SCMP: "What the authorities are doing with him is a disgrace. A great director of modern times is being treated like a terrorist." If he is found guilty, Serebrennikov could face up to 10 years in jail.

Serebrennikov was appointed artistic director of The Gogol Center in 2012. In May 2017, Serebrennikov's apartment, and the Gogol Center facilities, were raided by the law enforcement agencies in connection with the alleged embezzlement at the Seventh Studio, non-profit organization established by Serebrennikov.

The Gogol Center, Russia's leading avant-garde theater is a multi-use arts complex in Moscow featuring movies, music concerts, a discussion club, and performances by Russian and foreign directors on several stages. The Center is noted for it's stagings of contemporary Russian Dramas and a lobby featuring neon-lit mirrors shaped like famous directors.

