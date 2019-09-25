Roundabout to Honor Alan Cumming, Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere at Spring Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company announces its annual 2020 Gala will celebrate Tony Award winner and longtime friend of the theater Alan Cumming with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. Michael Kors & Lance Le Pere will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the theater with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. This year's gala "The Life of the Party" is set for Monday, March 2 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Alan Cumming has been a treasured member of the Roundabout family since 1998 when he exploded on to the New York theatre scene with his unforgettable Tony award-winning performance in Cabaret. Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere have been incredible friends to Roundabout for more than a decade and have provided generous financial support that has paved the way for a dozen musicals to be produced on Roundabout stages.

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Gala will begin at 7:00PM and include the Robards and Ovation Awards presentations, along with dinner, a live auction and a special concert performance.

Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world. Roundabout's Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is given to those who are committed to the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit, like Roundabout: sharing stories that endure; providing accessibility to all; and promoting programs that engage and enrich the lives of students, teachers, the New York City community and beyond.

Past Gala honorees have included John Lithgow, Jessica Lange, Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Tom Tuft, Helen Mirren, Michael Bloomberg, Sam Mendes, Alec Baldwin, Stephen Sondheim, Christopher Plummer, Douglas Durst and Leonard Tow.

The evening is being co-chaired by Samantha Rudin Earls and David Earls and Johannes "Johs" Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Vice Chairs and the creative team will be announced shortly.

