Roundabout and New Victory Theater Launch SEATS ON THE SPECTRUM Initiative

Seats on the Spectrum, a new accessibility initiative, has partnered with Roundabout Theatre Company and the New Victory Theater to pilot a program making mainstream performances welcoming to audience members on the autism spectrum. The undertaking, in collaboration with TDF, aims to demonstrate to the field at large what more comprehensive inclusiveness might look like.



Globally, neurodivergent people comprise between 15-20% of the adult population, and the U.S. childhood rate of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is currently 2.83% and growing. CDC researchers have reported that ASD rates in the United States increased from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 54 in 2016, and the rate now stands at 1 in 36 children. Around 10% of the U.S. population is either autistic or the immediate family member of someone on the spectrum. Furthermore, according to The Broadway League, 12.3 million people attended a Broadway show in the 2022-23 session, but there were only five performances tailored to audience members on the spectrum. At most, those performances served 9,000 neurodivergent attendees and caregivers. That is a mere .073% of the total annual Broadway audience, when individuals on the spectrum represent 2.83% of the population.



Adrienne Willis, Founding Director of Seats on the Spectrum, said, “As the mother of a child on the spectrum, I know first-hand the barriers to entry in our shared cultural spaces. Too often, the conversation around neurodivergence focuses on challenges rather than solutions. And while a handful of accessible performances during the run of a particular theater production is a wonderful first step, it can unwittingly further marginalize and segregate a chronically underserved community. Imagining the sense of inclusion and the palpable joy Seats on the Spectrum will generate among this same community is the driving force behind the initiative we’ve undertaken. To have Roundabout Theatre Company, the New Victory Theater, and TDF— leading lights in the industry—and government officials rally around this shared cause gives me so much hope for the future.”



Seats on the Spectrum opted to undertake their first pilot with Roundabout and the New Victory Theater because both organizations have demonstrated a commitment to increasing accessibility. The New Victory already offers support items such as sensory fidgets, foam earplugs, light-sensitivity sunglasses, induction neckloops, and more; select performances with light and sound adjusted for patrons with sensory sensitivities; ASL interpretation at select performances and assisted listening devices for all performances; and audio-description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. Roundabout offers a long-running sign interpreted series, assisted listening devices, pre-recorded captioning and audio description through GalaPro, and relaxed performances at select performances.



Numerous Off Broadway institutions have begun offering one or more relaxed performances to each of their productions. While they are crucial for those needing sensory modifications, relaxed performances aren't for everyone in need of accommodations. Seats on the Spectrum provides more comprehensive support, making available tickets to mainstream performances—Roundabout’s productions of David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face at the Todd Haimes Theatre (after the October 1 opening, through the closing on November 24) and Meghan Kennedy’s The Counter at the Laura Pels Theatre (after the October 9 opening, through the closing on November 17); and of Theresa Heskins’s adaptation of The Princess and the Pea (October 19-27), Baba Bird Theater Company’s Baba Yaga and the Firebird (November 9-17), Cirque Mechanics’ Yuletide Factory (November 23 - December 29) at the New Victory Theater—avoiding segregation and achieving greater equity. The pilot also includes other accommodations, training and education measures, and advocacy. The elements include:



Social Narrative Development: Seats on the Spectrum, with Roundabout and the New Victory, and in collaboration with the Anderson Center for Autism, is developing a social narrative template that can be updated for each performance to assist neurodiverse attendees in understanding and preparing for the show.



Dedicated Seating: The theaters are offering designated aisle seats with easy access to exits that are indicated on the seating/ticketing map. Over the three-month pilot, and between Roundabout and the New Victory, Seats tickets will be available for 96 performances.



Front-of-House Enhancements: Seats on the Spectrum is working with the theaters to update the front-of-house experience in ways that minimize stress and sensory overload for neurodiverse attendees. Offerings include the option for Seats patrons to pre-purchase sensory bags containing calming items (such as fidget toys and noise-canceling headphones); and flexible entry options, including early seating upon arrival or late seating after the audience is settled, to reduce exposure to large crowds during peak entry times.



Pre-show Space Access and Tours: Seats on the Spectrum is facilitating pre-show access and tours to familiarize neurodiverse attendees with the theater environment.



Cozy Area Expansion Pre-Performance and During Performances: In collaboration with Seats on the Spectrum, the theaters are expanding and optimizing designated cozy areas to accommodate sensory needs.



Staff Training: Seats on the Spectrum—in collaboration with Theater Development Fund (TDF) at the New Victory—is training ushers and front-of-house staff to support and service neurodiverse patrons. Training also addresess neurotypical-patron management for when issues arise.



Educational Materials: Information to increase awareness and sensitivity among general audiences.



Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, said, “Roundabout is thrilled to participate in this program, and we are proud to have partners who are equally dedicated to the meaningful inclusion of people with disabilities in our community. We are thankful to our staff both on stage, and behind the scenes, for their enthusiasm and commitment in all these endeavors.”



“New 42 and the New Victory have been on a journey for many years to create spaces where neurodivergent audiences feel not only welcome but a true sense of belonging,” said New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet. “Our partnership with Seats on the Spectrum helps us to prioritize this work and bring it to the next level. This fall, 10,000 school kids and 20,000 kids and their caregivers will benefit from the services enhanced through this partnership, furthering our aim to bring extraordinary arts and cultural engagement to all of New York City's young theatergoers. By engaging deeply in this work, we can envision a theater landscape that is accessible for all at every performance.”



The Seats on the Spectrum pilots with Roundabout and the New Victory are informed by a year-long inquiry into the state of provisions, in the performing arts, for audience members on the spectrum, building and collaborating with a coalition of autistic individuals, caregivers, government representatives, physicians, and theater representatives to identify the areas of greatest need and devise ways to better meet them.



Among that cohort was Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara, who says of Seats on the Spectrum, “My time performing on stage and screen has made me passionate about the role of theater to advance social and medical goals. This spirit must now extend to ensuring greater inclusion for theatergoers with autism and their caregivers. Attending a Broadway or Off Broadway performance is a singular experience: Sharing the magic of live performance with family and friends creates indelible memories and exposes young people to the myriad of careers unpinning the vast theater economy. The Seats on the Spectrum pilot program recognizes that everyone can enjoy a theatrical performance, and that other cultural sectors are lightyears ahead of ours when it comes to including people with autism and other forms of neurodivergence on a day-to-day basis. Individuals with ASD and their families will need the support of theater artists and institutions, and I am honored to be part of the effort.”

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal says of the initiative, “For far too long, performing arts patrons on the autism spectrum have not had the opportunity to enjoy Broadway and Off Broadway shows commensurate with neurotypical patrons. Their access has been limited to laudable but infrequently staged performances that are geared to individuals on the spectrum. The time has come for theaters’ practices to be updated so that when someone on the spectrum wants to see a show they are able to do so. Given the complexity of this endeavor, I applaud Seats on the Spectrum for bringing together a diverse group of leaders in the field: people on the autism spectrum; their family members and caregivers; medical experts; advocates for the autism community; managers of leading performing arts venues; and experts that have successfully integrated people on the spectrum into their business activities. Seats on the Spectrum aims to lead the way in setting standards that will be adopted across the country and beyond. The overall audience experience will be improved, and the economic footing of the American theater will be strengthened as more patrons will have access to performances.”



Seats on the Spectrum is the latest incarnation of the non-profit established in 2000 by philanthropist Solange MacArthur to address critical gaps in the performing arts field and develop industry-wide solutions. In 2018, the organization built and opened LUMBERYARD Center for Film and Performing Arts in Catskill, New York—the only facility and program in the United States dedicated to providing theater- and dance-makers with technical rehearsals that culminate in out-of-town workshops or premieres. The center confronted the reality that design and technology have become integral components of the creation of new performances, but artists lack access to rehearsal facilities equipped to test and achieve audience-ready work. LUMBERYARD provided over 80 artists and their companies with the space, time, and technical and design support they needed to fully realize their creative visions. LUMBERYARD concluded its technical residency program in 2023 to focus on Seats on the Spectrum.

