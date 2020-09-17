Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Roundabout TheatreLab Featuring Adam Gwon, Joshua Harmon & More

Additional instructors include Margot Bordelon, Whitney White and Jillian Walker!

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the Roundabout TheatreLab, a program of interactive workshops designed to connect audiences interested in exploring the crafts of theatrical writing and directing, directly with Roundabout artists. All enrollment fees will go directly to the artists.

The Theatre Lab will begin on October 15, offering five course options with five instructors: Directors Margot Bordelon and Whitney White and Playwrights/Composers Adam Gwon, Jillian Walker and Joshua Harmon. The length and structure of each interactive workshop is determined by the artists, to best suit their subject matter. All courses will be strictly limited in attendance.

Director Margot Bordelon (Too Heavy For Your Pocket) will teach "Devising New Work Online: An Exploration of Ghost Stories and Things That Haunt Us." This lab will use a number of specific ghost stories as a launching off point for visual exploration and creation.

Director Whitney White (Roundabout Associate Artist) will teach "The Director's Way." This lab will look at directing process, technique, and collaborationi??.

Composer Adam Gwon (Scotland, PA) will teach "Musical Theatre Songwriting," a musical theatre writing bootcamp designed to develop songwriting muscles.

Playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Skintight) will teach "Reading Plays for Playwrights." This lab will focus on discussing plays in detail to discover what it can teach about elements of plot, story, and character.

Playwright Jillian Walker (Columbia@Roundabout New Play Reading Series Winner 2017) will teach "Playwriting and Possibilities in Form," which will provide a deeper look at the creative process and experiments in form, and explore the alchemy of playwriting.

For more information about the Roundabout TheatreLab or to enroll, visit Roundabout TheatreLab.

