Rosie O'Donnell Says a One-Woman Show on Broadway 'Would be My Dream'

Rosie O'Donnell, who is presenting her one-woman show Here & Now at Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, revealed to Variety that she would like to bring the show to the West End and Broadway.

She shared, "I just recently talked to a three-time Tony Award-winning producer from London who wants to help me get my one-woman show that I’m doing in Edinburgh to tour, and to maybe go to the West End. And, hopefully when the politics are more sane, back to Broadway, which would be my dream, to do a one-woman show on Broadway."

In Here & Now, O'Donnell will reflect on her life, including her recent choice to move to the Ireland from the USA, and more.

Rosie O'Donnell is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include The Cat in the Hat in "Seussical!", Rizzzo in "Grease", and Golde in "Fiddler on the Roof". She made her Broadway producing debut with Taboo, the Boy George bio-musical in 2003. O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW. Screen credits include Gimme a Break, A League of Their Own, The Flinstones and The Fosters. From 2017 to 2019, she starred on the Showtime comedy series SMILF and in the 2022 Showtime series American Gigolo.

She has also been an outspoken advocate for lesbian rights and gay adoption issues. O'Donnell is a foster and adoptive mother. She was named The Advocate's 2002 Person of the Year; in May 2003, she became a regular contributor to the magazine. O'Donnell also continues to be a television producer and a collaborative partner in the LGBT family vacation company R Family Vacations.