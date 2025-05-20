Rome Flynn & More to Lead New Indie Movie Musical OTRA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A unique new movie musical is now in production starring Rome Flynn, María Gabriela de Faría, Flor Delis Alicea, and Aria Celeste Castillo. Deadline reports that the musical feature, titled Otra, is being filmed in one continuous take, a rarity in this genre. Armani Ortiz directs the film, in what marks his solo directorial debut. Tyler Perry, with whom Ortiz frequently collaborates, serves as an executive producer on the project.

Despite being described as an "emotionally charged new-age Latino musical," little has been revealed about the plot. The movie is being filmed in Atlanta and Puerto Rico.

In a statement to Deadline, Ortiz said, “I’ve been dreaming and planning for this project for the better part of five years, and for it to be my first solo debut feature film feels like fate. From a filmmaking perspective, I really wanted to do something that the audience has never seen before—the first-ever one-shot musical in cinema history. And if there happens to already be a one-shot musical, then I guarantee it was not made for the budget we have.”

Flynn's credits include the Apple TV+ anthology series, Side Quest, MGM+'s Godfather of Harlem, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women, alongside Kerry Washington. De Faria has appeared in Fox comedies ANIMAL CONTROL and THE MOODYS and is set to appear in the upcoming Superman film. Alicia is a dancer and actress who will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Holes. Castillo is a dancer and actress who has appeared in several commercials as well as many TV projects, most recently Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.

Known for his work at Tyler Perry Studios, Ortiz is a writer and director who has over 100 episodes of television under his name. He created and directed the BET+ drama series Perimeter, which debuted in 2024.