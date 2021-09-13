Roger Bart Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Not Perform In Press Opening of BACK TO THE FUTURE

Click Here for More Articles on Back to the Future the Musical

BroadwayWorld has learned that Roger Bart, who plays Doc Brown in Back to the Future The Musical, has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, his understudy, Mark Oxtoby, will go on as Doc Brown for the first time tonight, which is the official opening of the show in the West End. Some reviews will still run tonight commenting on Bart's performance, as a few critics were able to see the production before his temporary exit.

At this time, there is no word on when Bart will return to the production.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Alongside Bart, Olly Dobson plays the role of 'Marty McFly'. Hugh Coles performs as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines', Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson', Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen', Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker', Will Haswell as 'Dave McFly', Emma Lloyd as 'Linda McFly' and Mark Oxtoby as 'Strickland'. Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Melissa Rose and Tavio Wright.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.