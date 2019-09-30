Rockefeller Center Autumn Greenmarket Opens Oct. 2

Rockefeller Center presents the inaugural autumn edition of its open-air farmers market with a wide variety of specialty fall products from dozens of regional farms spanning New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The market will be open Wednesday, October 2 through Friday, October 25, Wednesday-Friday of each week from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan.

Shoppers will find fresh seasonal produce, ciders, honeys and syrups, baked goods, meat, eggs, cheeses, wine, spirits, and more. The market is organized by GrowNYC and is free and open to the public. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow @RockCenterNYC on Twitter, @RockefellerCenter on Instagram and Like Rockefeller Center on Facebook. Join the conversation by using #RockCenter





