Rockefeller Center Announces First-Ever Overnight Music Program: Star Party At Top Of The Rock

Rockefeller Center today announced the launch of Star Party, its first-ever overnight public music program. Timed with seasonal equinoxes and solstices, the quarterly Star Party will consist of all-night sleepover events at Top of the Rock, the famed observation deck featuring 360-degree views of iconic landmarks and the city's skyline from the 67th to 70th floors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The first Star Party, from Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, March 20, is curated by RVNG Intl., and will mark the Spring equinox with an 8-hour overnight durational performance by songwriter and sound designer Emily Sprague. Sprague creates long-form instrumental music inspired by her personal and sonic explorations, and is the prolific songwriter behind the indie folk group Florist.

During Sprague's intimate performance, guests will be invited to relax, sleep, meditate, and immerse themselves in the artist's sound journey. Guests will experience an exploration into the power of an ambient environment, set against the backdrop of the city's skyline as it transforms from the night sky to sunrise.

A limited number of tickets are available here for $75. Ticket price includes a tote bag full of goodies including Star Party merchandise, refreshments and snacks from The Goods Mart at Rockefeller Center, and coffee and bagels in the morning upon exit. Please note that alcohol will not be served or permitted at the event.

For more information, please visit https://www.topoftherocknyc.com/