Robert E. Wankel and Ali Stroker to be Honored at TDF Fall Fundraiser

TDF's annual fall fundraiser Broadway Breakfast will be held at the iconic Rainbow Room on Wednesday, October 15 at 8 a.m. Guests will enjoy a seated breakfast and the glamorous venue’s unparalleled NYC skyline views along with unforgettable performances by Broadway stars and inspiring stories that celebrate the power of the performing arts and those who make them accessible for all of us.



Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, will receive the TDF Founders Award. This award honors individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to TDF and its mission, and who embody TDF’s vision of a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible, and inspirational.



Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will be honored with the inaugural Christina Trivigno Advocate Award. Last fall, TDF lost a beloved friend and colleague, Christina Trivigno, after a protracted battle with cancer. Not only was Christina fearless in her advocacy for accessibility, but she was also a senior leader in our industry, representing a small number of wheelchair users who have reached the echelons of upper management in the American theatre, modeling for so many what is possible. To honor Christina’s contributions to TDF and to the field at large, the Christina Trivigno Advocate Award will be granted each year to an extraordinary artist, activist, or creator in our community.



Of this year’s honorees, TDF Executive Director Deeksha Gaur said, “With over five decades of service, Bob Wankel has had an incredible and lasting influence on the American theatre. He has always encouraged TDF to dream big and be bold in our pursuit of a more inclusive audience for Broadway, and he has supported us through his advocacy, philanthropy, and the partnership of The Shubert Organization. We’re so proud to honor this New York City legend with the TDF Founders Award.”



Gaur continued, “Ali Stroker was an inspiration to Christina Trivigno, our beloved colleague for whom our new Advocate Award is named. Christina spoke often about the joy of seeing Ali perform, and in particular the way she has shifted the narrative around disability and made theatre accessibility an industry-wide priority. We cannot think of a better recipient for this inaugural year.”



The funds raised at the TDF Broadway Breakfast will provide vital support for the not-for-profit’s wide range of Accessibility, Education, and Community Programs that ensure the performing arts are accessible to all. Additional honorees and performers will be announced at a later date. TDF Trustee Nicole Manning Hart is the benefit co-chair. Tables start at $7,500.