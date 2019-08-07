Rob McClure, Kate Reinders, And Alex Gemignani Join BROADWAY VACATION Developmental Reading

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony nominees Rob McClure and Alex Gemignani will join Kate Reinders and more in an upcoming developmental reading of Broadway Vacation, a new musical based on the National Lampoon "Vacation" movies.

The new musical will feature book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen. Donna Feore will direct the reading, produced by Ken Davenport and Kurt Deutsch.

Also announced as part of the cast are Talia Suskauer, Larry Saperstein, John Ellison Conlee, Jordan Gelber, and Sarah Salzberg.

They've visited Walley World. They've toured Europe. They've lost everything in Las Vegas. And now, the Griswolds are debuting on Broadway. What could possibly go wrong?

Ken Davenport said, "Both Kurt and I came of age on the Vacation films series and can't wait to bring the Griswolds to Broadway. If audiences thought their cinematic misadventures were funny, wait till Clark and his family get to Times Square."

Kurt Deutsch said "Millions of tourists come to New York for the first time every year and each one has a singular experience. The Griswolds' maiden trip to the city will be no exception, though in this case, theirs is guaranteed to be outrageous, unique, hilarious - and well-choreographed. While the characters are familiar, Broadway Vacation will take them on a completely original musical journey - and on a trip to New York that they will never forget."

The Griswolds first hit the screen over three decades ago in the classic comedy "National Lampoon's Vacation," giving audiences lasting memories of the disasters that can befall a family on a cross-country road trip. Getting to Walley World, America's favorite adventure destination, was a hilarious hassle for Clark Griswold (portrayed by Chevy Chase in one of his most indelible screen roles), his wife, Ellen (portrayed by Beverly D'Angelo ), and their bickering kids, Rusty and Audrey.

It was also an unforgettable trip for filmgoers around the world and became a major box office success. Over the years, the Griswolds took us on a European Vacation, a Vegas Vacation, and even shared a Christmas Vacation with us, becoming part of our cultural fabric. In 2015, New Line Cinema released "Vacation," featuring the next generation of Griswolds.





