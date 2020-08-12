Rob McClure, Joshua Henry, Phillipa Soo and More Announced for MCC Theater's MISCAST20

MISCAST20, which will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET, will also feature Nicolette Robinson, Adrienne Warren, Beanie Feldstein and More.

MCC Theater announced today that their annual gala, Miscast20, will take place on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET.

Miscast, MCC Theater's annual gala celebration, is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take the stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. This year, for the first time ever, Miscast will go entirely digital, inviting in theater fans everywhere. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, and will feature all new performances, special guests, and more.

"We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year," said Artistic Director Bernie Telsey. "We're extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes."

MCC has also released the names of seven out of the 14 performers who will be part of Miscast20. They include Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart), Tony Award winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King), Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Carousel), Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress, Invisible Thread), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie), and Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along). The evening will also include appearances from Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jocelyn Bioh (MCC's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared, Company), and two-time Emmy and two-time Tony Award winner Judith Light (MCC's All The Ways To Say I Love You, "The Politician"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Supervisor.

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 front and center at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available for online bidding this year include Bob LuPone's "One" finale costume from the original production of A Chorus Line, coaching sessions with Co-artistic Directors Will Cantler and Bernie Telsey, a private culinary experience, and more. Raffle entry and bids can be placed here: https://one.bidpal.net/miscast20/welcome.

Funds raised from Miscast20 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

This year Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), who will receive 10% of funds raised during the broadcast. MHC is a new initiative focused on destigmatizing mental health experiences that was founded by social activist and fashion designer Kenneth Cole.

