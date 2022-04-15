Riverside Symphony Announces 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Conductor George Rothman will lead Riverside Symphony in a wide-ranging program at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday evening, April 28th, as the orchestra presents a celebratory conclusion to its belated 40th Anniversary Season.

The program will open and close with seldom-played gems by two 20th-Century giants, starting first with Sebelius' thrilling Night Ride and Sunrise and concluding with Prokofiev's Cinderella Suite No.1. These works will frame an authentic, thoroughly engaging showpiece by Riverside favorite Andrew Imbrie, featuring the remarkable young soloist, Anthony Trionfo. This performance will mark the concerto's first since Julius Baker premiered the work with The New York Philharmonic in 1977.

PROGRAM

Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8pm

Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Featuring Anthony Trionfo, flute

SIBELIUS Night Ride and Sunrise

IMBRIE Concerto for Flute and Orchestra

PROKOFIEV Cinderella Suite No. 1

Flutist Anthony Trionfo was recently praised as a "breezily virtuosic flutist" by the New York Times after his New York concerto debut with a performance of the Ibert Flute Concerto with the Orchestra of Saint Luke's under the baton of Teddy Abrahms in May 2019. He won First Prize at the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. In 2018, he debuted in the YCA Series at New York's Merkin Concert Hall and Washington DC's Kennedy Center, premiering a new work by YCA Composer-in-Residence Katherine Balch.

Mr. Trionfo took the stage for the first time at fourteen, performing with the Las Vegas Philharmonic as a winner of their Young Artist Concerto Competition. He also performed with the "President's Own" Marine Band during his teenage years, appeared on From the Top as a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award, and won the Alexander & Buono International Flute and National YoungArts Foundation Competitions.

Anthony completed both his master's and bachelor's degrees from the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, California under the tutelage of James Walker, former principal flute of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

George Rothman, Riverside Symphony's founding music director and conductor, has led orchestras throughout the United States, as well as in South America, Asia, and Europe. Praised as "adventurous, committed, [and] energetic" by Musical America, his performances of an unusually diverse repertory are also routinely acclaimed by The New York Times and other leading publications. As an advocate for new music, Mr. Rothman has led well over 150 world and local premieres from both established and emerging composers around the world, while Riverside Symphony's seven CDs of major contemporary orchestral works-mainly world premiere recordings-under his leadership have been lauded by Fanfare for their "awesomely assured performances." Furthermore, Mr. Rothman is active as a pianist and lecturer, regularly participating in workshops and seminars with leading American composers.

He has served on the music faculties of Columbia and Yale Universities and, since 2005, Brooklyn College, where he is currently Conductor of the Conservatory Orchestra and Professor of Music.



Riverside Symphony, co-founded in 1981 by George Rothman and Anthony Korf, has been widely noted for its unique focus on discovery-of young artists, unfamiliar works by the great masters, and important new pieces by living composers from around the world, for which it provides a rare forum at its annual Lincoln Center concert series at Alice Tully Hall. Critically acclaimed for its vibrant performances of music from all periods, the orchestra counts New York's finest instrumentalists among its membership. Riverside Symphony CDs have brought international acclaim, including a Grammy nomination and Editor's Pick from Britain's Gramophone and The New York Times. The orchestra can be heard on Riverside Symphony Records (1401 Constant), Bridge Records (9057 Ruders; 9091 Imbrie; 9112 Davidovsky; 9294 Korf), and New World Records (383 Davidovsky, Korf, Wright).

TICKETS

Tickets range in price from $34 to $65. Subscriptions, group rates, family plans, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org.