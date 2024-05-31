Ripple Effect Artists to Present RADIANT VERMIIN in June

Running June 19-30.

By: May. 31, 2024
Ripple Effect Artists to Present RADIANT VERMIIN in June
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Ripple Effect Artists examines the housing market and homelessness in a most fantastical way with Radiant Vermin by Philip Ridley. Running June 19 - 30 at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City.

When a young couple is offered an ideal house by a mysterious stranger, it prompts the question: How far would any of us go to get our dream home? A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, RADIANT VERMIN is a provocative satire about the housing market, homelessness, and inequality.

The cast includes MATT BRADDAK, MIMI BRILL, and MEJIAH.

Tickets available at rippleeffectartists.com.



Vote Sponsor


Videos