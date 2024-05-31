Ripple Effect Artists to Present RADIANT VERMIIN in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ripple Effect Artists examines the housing market and homelessness in a most fantastical way with Radiant Vermin by Philip Ridley. Running June 19 - 30 at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City.

When a young couple is offered an ideal house by a mysterious stranger, it prompts the question: How far would any of us go to get our dream home? A fast-paced, pitch-black comedy, RADIANT VERMIN is a provocative satire about the housing market, homelessness, and inequality.

The cast includes MATT BRADDAK, MIMI BRILL, and MEJIAH.

Tickets available at rippleeffectartists.com.