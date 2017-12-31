Ringing in 2018: A Guide to New Year's Eve Television Coverage!

It's time to break out the champagne and let the confetti fly. As 2017 comes to a close, BWW brings you a guide to New Year's Eve (and Day) television coverage. We wish all of our readers a happy and healthy New Year!

ABC's DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 - Chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, multiplatinum singer/songwriter and actor Nick Jonas and award-winning duo Sugarland are set to perform live for more than 1 million people in Times Square on DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 in the hours leading up to the 2018 countdown. The show will also see performances by this year's hottest musical acts including chart-topping artists Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, BTS, Fitz and The Tantrums, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons, Walk the Moon, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, G-Eazy, and Charlie Puth. Actress Lucy Hale will return to host the New Orleans' festivities and multi-platinum music superstar Mariah Carey will return to Times Square to perform for a live audience of more than one million people, just minutes before the ball drops!

America's largest celebration of the year will take place on SUNDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on The ABC Television Network.

The complete lineup airing Sunday, December 31 on ABC is:



8:00-10:00 p.m. ET - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 - Part 1"



10:00-11:00 p.m. ET - "Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 - Part 2"



11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. ET - "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 - Part 1"



1:09-2:13 a.m. ET - "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 - Part 2"

FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE : Emmy Award-winning personality and talk show host STEVE HARVEY will host the all-new special FOX'S NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM and 11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.



In his first-ever New Year Eve's special with FOX, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration taking place in the heart of New York City's Times Square, featuring views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018. Harvey will be joined by co-host Maria Menounos. The show will feature performances from Celine Dion, Andra Day, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Backstreet Boys, Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey and Flo Rida and appearances from actor and comedian Rob Riggle and multi-award-winning actor and singer Jamie Foxx. Plus, legendary singer-songwriter and musician Neil Diamond will lead the World's Largest Sing-A-Long! Click here for more details!

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC NEW YEAR'S EVE 8 pm/ET (*check local listings) : New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve: Live From Lincoln Center continues an annual tradition on PBS by ringing in 2018 with a special NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC NEW YEAR'S EVE concert This year the New York Philharmonic celebrates the 100th birthday of the late Leonard Bernstein, its fabled Musical Director from 1958 to 1969. From the dynamic rhythms of West Side Story to the brashness of sailors on leave in On the Town, Bernstein's music for Broadway charted new stylistic and emotional territory. Led by Bramwell Tovey, with special guests Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit, this loving tribute promises to become a classical music moment to remember. Click here for more details! (Image courtesy of PBS)

NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN : For the first time, Anderson Cooper will co-host CNN's New Year's Eve celebration with Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host and executive producer Andy Cohen, live from Times Square in New York City. These long-time friends, one from television news and the other from late night, will ring in the New Year on CNN's NEW YEAR EVE LIVE WITH ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN.

TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE WEBCAST: Pop music sensation Andy Grammer will headline Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment's live Times Square New Year's Eve commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed. Country music singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina will also perform on the webcast and TV pool, which features an array of performances, interviews and original content from the center of the festivities in Times Square. Click here to watch the event LIVE, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2017.



In addition to the musical performances, Allison Hagendorf, Global Head of Rock at Spotify, network television host, and Live Announcer of the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards, will return for her sixth year as the Times Square New Year's Eve Event Host. Jonathan Bennett, star of Mean Girls and host of Cake Wars, will return as the host of the Webcast for the second year. The ninth annual webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop.



The Times Square 2018 Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2017 and end at 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2018 ET. The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2018and TimesSquareBall.net. BWW will be live streaming the broadcast HERE. Click here for more details!

THIRTEEN's GREAT PERFORMANCES continues the cherished tradition of ringing in the new year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the opulent Musikverein, under the baton of Italian conductor and Chicago Symphony Orchestra Music Director Riccardo Muti, featuring favorite Strauss Family waltzes accompanied by the dancing of the Vienna State Ballet. This year's program welcomes new host Hugh Bonneville, best known as Robert, Earl of Grantham, in Masterpiece's global phenomenon, Downton Abbey. From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2018 premieres on GREAT PERFORMANCES Monday, January 1, 2018, 2:00-3:30 p.m. on PBS (check local listings) with an encore performance 9:00-10:30 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). The broadcast will available to stream the following day via pbs.org/gperf and PBSOTT apps. click here for more details!

