Rick Bogart Celebrates National Jazz Month with Live NYC Performances & More

In celebration of National Jazz Month, acclaimed clarinetist and vocalist Rick Bogart is lighting up New York City with live performances, new recordings, and a documentary release that underscores his legendary career.

Jazz aficionados are invited to experience the magic of Rick Bogart—live and on screen. The musician is performing with his trio every Tuesday from 8:30 -11 PM at Backstage Tavern (346 W. 46th St.), and every Thursday and Sunday from 6–9 PM at Tio Pepe (168 W. 4th St.), where jazz enthusiasts gather for evenings filled with timeless standards, warm vocals, and pure musical joy.

In addition to his electrifying performances, Bogart's latest musical projects continue to make waves. His album Mr. Paganini showcases his vocal and clarinet mastery on a stunning collection of jazz standards, while his heartfelt album What a Wonderful World is For Your Grammy consideration—a testament to his enduring artistry and emotional depth. Online, fans flock to Ride with Rick, a charming YouTube series where Rick shares spontaneous performances and behind-the-scenes glimpses of life as a working jazz musician in the city.

In tandem with these live performances, fans of music and storytelling alike are in for a treat as the highly anticipated documentary From Bourbon Street to Carnegie Hall, featuring the legendary Rick Bogart, will be available for streaming on Fawesome and Indie Rights Movies For Free beginning April 30, which is International Jazz Day. His documentary will be on Roku and Amazon Prime later this summer.

From Bourbon Street to Carnegie Hall takes viewers on a journey through the life and career of one of music's most beloved figures—from his roots in the vibrant streets of New Orleans to gracing the prestigious stage of Carnegie Hall. The hour long documentary is filled with exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage, and heartfelt performances. From Bourbon Street to Carnegie Hall paints a vivid portrait of Bogart’s passion for music and his dedication to his craft.

About Rick Bogart

Rick Bogart is a celebrated musician, songwriter, and performer whose roots run deep in the vibrant culture of New Orleans. Born and raised in the heart of the Crescent City, Rick grew up surrounded by the rich sounds of jazz, blues, and rhythm and blues that define the city’s musical landscape. With a career spanning over four decades, Rick has performed at iconic venues and festivals, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and masterful clarinet skills. He is not only a talented musician but also a passionate advocate for preserving the musical heritage of New Orleans, mentoring young artists and contributing to various community initiatives.