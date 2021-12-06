Richmond County Orchestra's Concerto di Natale Annual Event Returns to St. John's University Campus

Ring in the holiday season at Richmond County Orchestra's Concerto di Natale on Sunday, December 12, 3 p.m. at St. John's University, 300 Howard Avenue, Staten Island. Tickets are $15 in advance/$20 at the door, free for students and children. Space is limited and advance purchase is recommended. All audience members must be vaccinated and wear masks. Cannot attend? RCO invites to "Pay What You Can" and receive a link to watch the performance live or anytime. Virtual ticket prices are: $10 - I'm Broke but I Love RCO, $25, as a Fan of RCO, $50 as a Supporter of RCO and $100 as a Patron of RCO.

Purchase tickets HERE!

Attendees sing along with Theresa Sareo, the St Cecilia (Anita Berger, Music Director) and Ridgewood Singers (Susan LaFever, Music Director) combined, singing Holiday favorites. Dancers from Lydia's School of Dance and Wagner College perform excerpts from The Nutcracker. In a mega orchestra experience as the Brighton Heights Reformed Church and Staten Island Academy Youth orchestras join RCO. Dragon Kim's Karate returns with a powerful, acrobatic performance to Christmas Eve Sarajevo performed by the RCO.