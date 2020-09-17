Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson, Dacre Montgomery Join Baz Luhrmann's ELVIS

The actors join a cast that includes Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

Variety reports that Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson, David Wenham, and Dacre Montgomery have joined the cast of Baz Lurhmann's "Elvis," a musical drama about the King of Rock and Roll.

Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia DeJonge are previously-announced cast members.

Roxburgh ("Moulin Rouge!") will play Vernon Presley, Elvis's father, with stage actress Thomson taking on the role of Elvis's mother, Gladys.

Wenham and Montgomery have joined the cast as Hank Snow and Steve Binder, respectively.

Natasha Bassett ("Hail, Caesar!"), Xavier Samuel ("Adore"), Leon Ford (TV's "Gallipoli," TV's "The Pacific"), Kate Mulvany (TV's "Hunters"), Gareth Davies ("Peter Rabbit,") Charles Grounds ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Josh McConville ("Fantasy Island"), and Adam Dunn (TV's "Home and Away") have also joined the cast.

"Elvis was surrounded by an extraordinary array of rich personalities, and we are very fortunate to pull together a tremendous ensemble to tell this story," Luhrmann said in a statement. "It's exciting to unite some of Australia's finest actors, from longtime collaborators from 'Moulin Rouge!,' 'Australia' and 'The Great Gatsby' like Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham and Kate Mulvany, to exciting new faces such as Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett and many more. With the world as it is right now, our entire company is grateful that we can join together in this creative venture to bring employment and opportunity in front of and behind the camera, and to the community at large."

"Elvis" explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

Read the original story on Variety.

Related Articles