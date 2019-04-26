Richard Kind, Holley Fain & More Join Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading

The full cast has been announced!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that Nick Choksi as "Dr. Grover Lockwood," Holley Fain as "Anita Highland," Richard Kind as "Max Jacobs," Michael Mulheren as "Conductor," and Raji Ahsan, Franklin Bongjio, Daniel Fredrick and Evan Powell as the "Porters" have joined the one-night-only benefit reading of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy Twentieth Century, in a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig, directed by Walter Bobbie. They join the previously announced Alec Baldwin as "Oscar Jaffe," Anne Heche as "Lily Garland," Henry Winkler as "Matthew Clark," Dan Butler as "Owen O'Malley," Stephen DeRosa as "First Beard," Julie Halston as "Ida Webb," and Paul Alexander Nolan as "George Smith."

Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, Dan Butler, Stephen DeRosa and Julie Halston are reuniting following Roundabout Theatre Company's 2004 production of Twentieth Century on Broadway. Baldwin later starred in Roundabout's Entertaining Mr. Sloane (2006), Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre, and serves on Roundabout's Board of Directors. Butler was recently featured in Travesties (2018). DeRosa and Halston appeared together in The Man Who Came to Dinner (2000); Halston most recently appeared in Anything Goes (2001). Richard Kind was last seen at Roundabout in The Big Knife (2013). Holley Fain appeared in Harvey (2012) and Present Laughter (2010), and Nick Choksi was featured in Indian Ink (2014). Walter Bobbie will return to direct this one-night-only special event.

The reading will take place on Monday, April 29 at 7:30pm at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

Bankrupt, with his career on a downslide, egomaniacal Broadway director Oscar Jaffee (Baldwin) boards the Twentieth Century Limited and encounters his former discovery and ex-chorus girl Lily Garland (Heche), now a temperamental Hollywood star. He'll do anything to get her back under contract and back in his bed, but his former prote?ge? will have nothing to do with him. All of the action takes place on board the legendary Twentieth Century train from Chicago to New York City where Oscar has 20 hours to persuade Lily to return to Broadway in his upcoming show. If he fails, it's the end of the line.

The creative team for Twentieth Century includes: David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting) and Shannon Slaton (Sound).

Premium, VIP and Benefactor tickets at $500 to $2,500 which include prime seating and an invitation to the exclusive post-show cast party are available at roundabouttheatre.org/20thcentury or by calling Special Events at 212-719-9393 x 369. Standard Tickets ranging from $150-$250 are available at roundabouttheatre.org/20thcentury or by calling Audience Services at (212) 719-1300. All proceeds benefit not-for-profit Roundabout Theatre Company and its many programs.

For information about Underwriter Packages starting at $25,000, please contact Natalie Rohr at 212-719- 9393 x 369 or natalier@roundaboutheatre.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You