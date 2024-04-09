Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jin Ha Join Season 4 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arconia is filling up!

Deadline announced today that more actors have joined the fan-favorite Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Actors Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha have been cast in the upcoming fouth season, all in recurring roles. They join the previously announced new cast members Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber and Lilian Rebelo.

Keeping with the spirit of the show (Season 3 centered on an original musical created by Martin Short's character), these actors have strong theater ties. Kind was nominated for a Tony Award in the 2013 production of The Big Knife and has appeared in several musicals as well. Rubin-Vega is known for her role as Mimi Marquez in the original cast of Jonathan Larsen's Rent and Ha played Aaron Burr in Hamilton and, more recently, the Soldier in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are.

Before heading back to New York, the main trio- played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez- will reportedly spend some time in Los Angeles as they attempt to uncover the murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season.

Across its three seasons, other actors that have appeared in the show include Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos. In Season 3, Meryl Streep starred in the featured role of actress Loretta Durkin, who was also Oliver's love interest.

Synopsis

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas