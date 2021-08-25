Rich + Tone Talauega Join MJ THE MUSICAL Creative Team, Focusing on Michael Jackson Movement

MJ Director and Tony Award-winning Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon is introducing a unique part of his creative team - Rich + Tone Talauega, who will focus particularly on Michael Jackson movement. Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ, will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).

Wheeldon commented, "Working with Rich and Tone over the last three years of our developmental process has been exceptional and I am so thrilled to announce them. It has been very exciting to have them as a part of my team as their first-hand knowledge both of Michael's life on tour and movement languages is invaluable and informed the authenticity of our show."

The superstar brothers were discovered by one of Michael Jackson's choreographers as teens. They began their careers as dancers on Michael's HIStory World Tour and went on to dance and choreograph with Michael for years to come. Rich + Tone have worked on several Michael Jackson projects since his passing including choreographing multiple numbers in the two critically acclaimed shows produced by the Estate and Cirque du Soleil, Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour which toured the world for 3+ years and Michael Jackson ONE, a resident show in Las Vegas. Rich + Tone are two of the most sought-after dancers and choreographers in pop music, working with artists raging from Madonna to Missy Elliott to The Backstreet Boys.

The creative team will also feature Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

MJ is produced by Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate.