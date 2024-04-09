MJ the Musical's Ryan Steele Assaulted While Walking Dog in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway performer Ryan Steele was assaulted earlier today while walking his dog in New York City. The incident follows other recent assaults involving members of the Broadway community in Manhattan.

Steele, who is currently in MJ the musical on Broadway, was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant during a morning stroll with his pet. Shaken by the attack, Steele quickly took to his Instagram story warning others in the area to stay aware of their surroundings.

"I never do these videos but I was just walking this sweet little thing [dog], and I got punched in the head, a couple of times..." Steele shared with his followers. "I'm pretty shaken up, but I am okay. I guess I'm just saying stay safe."

This troubling event comes on the heels of two other incidents involving Broadway performers in NYC. Just recently, Michael Stuhlbarg, currently appearing in the Broadway play Patriots, was struck on the head with a rock by a homeless individual. Similarly, John Cardoza, acclaimed for his role as 'Younger Noah' in The Notebook on Broadway, was held at gunpoint in a local Dunkin Donuts on Easter.

It is important to note that overall crime rates in New York City are reported to be down. In January, the overall index crime in NYC decreased by 2.9% compared to the same month in 2023, marking a significant reversal from the slight increase observed in December. However, safety concerns remain a top priority for city residents.

In light of these recent events, there have been calls for increased security measures in public spaces, such as the subway, where many performers commute daily. Despite the overall decrease in crime throughout the city, the subway transit network, comprising only 2% of all major crimes in New York City, experienced a notable uptick with 70 more index crimes reported in January (222 compared to 152). In response, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed 1,000 law enforcement officials, including 750 National Guard members, and 250 state police and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers, to improve subway safety.