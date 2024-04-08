Video: MJ Launches Sweepstakes in Celebration of 2 Million Tickets Sold

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ has launched a “Double Platinum” sweepstakes in celebration of the production selling two million tickets worldwide. Fans can now enter for the chance to win two tickets to see any production of MJ they choose -- Broadway, on tour, in London, or in Hamburg – as well as round trip travel to get them to their destination, hotel accommodations, and a VIP meet and greet with the cast.

In the joint statement, the producers enthused, “Now that MJ is playing to audiences all over the world, we wanted to mark our double platinum milestone with a global event. We can’t wait to find out who wins, and which fabulous destination they choose.”

Watch a video of Tony Award winnier Myles Frost (‘MJ’ in London), Elijah Rhea Johnson (‘MJ’ on Broadway), and Roman Banks (‘MJ’ on tour) below!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Since beginning performances in December 2021, the Broadway production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The North American Tour is currently playing in Tuscon, AZ starring Roman Banks, and the West End production premiered at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost on March 27. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in fall 2024 and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win and neither a purchase nor payment will increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland only), and Germany, eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. The Sweepstakes begins 12:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”)/16:00 United Kingdom Time (“UKT”)/ 17:00 Central European Time (“CET”) on April 8th, 2024 and ends at 11:59 AM ET/ 15:59 UKT/16:59 CET on April 29th, 2024. Void where prohibited. Promotion subject to Official Rules at newyork.mjthemusical.com/doubleplatinumrules. Winner must travel between June 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Sponsor: MJ Musical, LLC c/o Bespoke Theatricals 230 West 41st Street, Ste 1703 New York, NY 10036

To enter please visit mjthemusical.com/doubleplatinum.