Photos/Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway

Last night, MJ the Musical celebrated its 2nd anniversary on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre. A five-tiered cake from Carlo’s Bakery was brought on stage following curtain call to mark the occasion.

Check out photos and video from the celebration below!

MJ opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022, has shattered the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, and has played to over 1 million patrons. The production has since launched 4 additional productions across the globe.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds



Elijah Rhea Johnson with the cake



MJ Cast



MJ Cast



MJ Cast with the cake



