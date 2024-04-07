Rialto Chatter: Will Tom Holland-Led ROMEO & JULIET Transfer to Broadway?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the Mirror, the Jamie Lloyd Company production of Romeo & Juliet led by Tom Holland as Romeo, might transfer to Broadway following a sold-out run in the West End. The production will conclude its 12-week run in August.

The Mirror's source says: “Romeo & Juliet will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course. While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of Romeo & Juliet is undoubtedly its leading man. Fans can’t wait to watch the Marvel hero test out his acting chops up close and personal, and with tickets costing around £200, it’s an incredibly lucrative earner.”

The production also stars Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, whose casting faced criticism on the internet, with many people insisting that Juliet should be white, and resorting to making hateful racist comments.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Jamie Lloyd Company released a statement condemning the racist comments last week, stating that they "will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported."

Romeo & Juliet opens at the Duke of York's Theatre, on Thursday 23 May, with previews from Saturday 11 May, and runs until Saturday 3 August 2024.

The cast also includes Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators) complete the cast.