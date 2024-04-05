Jamie Lloyd Company Condemns Racially-Targeted Bullying of ROMEO & JULIET Cast Member

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the casting of its upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet, The Jamie Lloyd Company has released a statement condemning the bullying of one of its cast members.

The production, led by Tom Holland, revealed its full cast last week, which includes Black actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet. The casting of Francesca in this role faced criticism on the internet, with many people insisting that Juliet should be white, and resorting to making hateful racist comments.

The Jamie Lloyd Company responded to the hate that Francesca, and the production, are receiving, stating, "We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported."

Read the full statement below:

Romeo & Juliet opens at the Duke of York's Theatre, on Thursday 23 May, with previews from Saturday 11 May, and runs until Saturday 3 August 2024.

The cast also includes Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators) complete the cast.