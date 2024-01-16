Rialto Chatter: Will SUCCESSION's Sarah Snook Make Broadway Debut in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY?

Performances in the West End will run from 6 February – 11 May 2024 at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Will Succession star Sarah Snook star in The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway? The New York Post has reported that Snook will come to New York with The Picture of Dorian Gray once it completes its West End Run. 

The production of The Picture of Dorian Gray will make its UK premiere starring  Sarah Snook beginning 6 February at Theatre Royal Haymarket. The production will run through May 11, 2024.

Snook is returning to the London stage following her searing debut in Matthew Warchus' 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes. She will play every character in the production.

This stunning modern reworking of Wilde's devastatingly brilliant story is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kip Williams.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in HBO's hit series Succession, a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession's four seasons she received a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and an Emmy Award. In Australia, Snook has won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for her work in film and television. She received a nomination for the Logie Award for most outstanding actress for her performance in 2015's The Beautiful Lie and a Helpmann Award nomination for best female actor in a play for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company's production of Saint Joan. 

Williams' interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil holds striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society's narcissistic obsession with youth.

Enrapturing audiences, the acclaimed Australian premiere season in 2020 was extended twice in Sydney and played to critical and audience acclaim throughout the country.

Sydney Theatre Company's The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. The Picture of Dorian Gray stars Sarah Snook. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman. The London season is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, Jonathan Church.

Read the full story HERE




