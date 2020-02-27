Rialto Chatter: Will BEETLEJUICE Head to the Barrymore?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the smash hit musical Beetlejuice is set to play its final performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020.

Reports of a future for the show at another Broadway house have bounced around the industry since the show's premature closing was announced in December.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the show's producers are working the numbers to see if the move is a go. With the team at work toying with the scale of the show for a national tour, the Post has suggested that a scaled-down production could head to Broadway's Barrymore this summer.

A producer not affiliated with the show previously told the Post, "The best-case scenario is they move to a smaller theater and cut $100,000 from the weekly running cost to make it more sustainable. They could make it work."

Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden's Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. According to the New York Times, the show's departure will make way for The 2020 revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to open at the Winter Garden in the fall.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





