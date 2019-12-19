Rialto Chatter: Could BEETLEJUICE Haunt Another Broadway House?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the smash hit musical Beetlejuice is set to play its final performance at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 6, 2020.

Now the New York Post is suggesting that there could be a future for the show.

According to a new report, the Shubert Organization is currently on the hunt for a new venue for the show to haunt.

A producer not affiliated with the show told the Post, "The best-case scenario is they move to a smaller theater and cut $100,000 from the weekly running cost to make it more sustainable. They could make it work."

Beetlejuice just broke the Winter Garden's Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. According to the New York Times, the show's departure will make way for The 2020 revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to open at the Winter Garden in the fall.

Since the closing was announced, fans of the Tony-nominated musical have been taken to Twitter to express their emotions about the show's announcement, with the hashtag #SaveBeetlejuice trending on Twitter and half a dozen petitions popping up on Change.org pleading with The Shubert Organization to find a new home for the production.

