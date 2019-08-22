Rialto Chatter: Is The New Musical PASSING THROUGH Headed To NYC?

The new musical Passing Through, is wrapping up its run at Goodspeed Opera House this weekend. According to a new report, the show has its sights set on NYC.

The New York Post is predicting that the show will land in New York next year.

There are no current details as to the venues in consideration or if a Broadway run is in its future.

Set amidst the rich sounds and diverse tapestry of the American landscape, Passing Through tells the incredible true story of a young man who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California, collecting stories as he goes. But when his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past. Don't miss the musical that celebrates America and the power of what can happen when we open ourselves up to a stranger.

Passing Through features music and lyrics by Brett Ryback, book by Eric Ulloa, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Igor Goldin. The show is based on the memoir "Walking to Listen" by Andrew Forsthoefel.

The Goodspeed cast includes Max Chernin as Andrew, Jim Stanek as Andrew's Dad, Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom, Celeste Rose as Karie, and Jennifer Leigh Warren as Emma and The Professor. The ensemble includes Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca.

Learn more about Passing Through below!





