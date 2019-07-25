Rialto Chatter: Is Steven Pasquale Headed Off-Broadway In John Doyle's ASSASSINS At Classic Stage Company?

Earlier this evening, actor Steven Pasquale dropped by to speak with BroadwayWorld correspondent, Richard Ridge on the red carpet at opening night of Moulin Rouge.

After chatting a bit about the exciting new musical, Richard asked about upcoming projects for the Tony nominated actor.

Pasquale divulged that in addition to shooting an upcoming television series, Filthy Rich, in New Orleans, he may be returning to the stage in an upcoming production of the musical Assassins at Classic Stage Company.

Pasquale has previously appeared in the musical, starring as John Wilkes Booth in a 2017 production at City Center.

The production of the musical, which was announced in March, will close the CSC season. Pasquale's casting has not been confirmed.

A piece which has great personal resonance for Doyle, he has directed productions of Sondheim/Weidman's other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures at CSC and Road Show at The Public Theater and London's Menier Chocolate Factory-to wide acclaim.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. When the musical made its Broadway debut in 2004, The New York Times wrote that Assassins has "acquired a new point of connection with contemporary culture...[through] that imaginary constitutional amendment to which these antiheroes subscribe so ardently: the right to be famous."





