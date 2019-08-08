Rialto Chatter: Is Ross Golan's THE WRONG MAN Headed to Broadway?

Broadway is prepping for a number of shows that could almost be called new save for their jukebox music by Alanis Morissette or Tina Turner, but according to the New York Post, a true original musical could have its eye on Broadway.

MCC is on its way to presenting the world premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan (book, music, lyrics). The show will star Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez.

The production reunites Hamilton director Thomas Kail and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. Set to begin performances Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the show could be looking to make a quick turnaround for a go on Broadway.

The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.

Learn more about the project from Ross Golan:

Ross Golan has written hit songs for artists spanning multiple genres, including Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, One Direction, Idina Menzel, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Cee Lo Green, 5 Seconds of Summer, Prince Royce, Snoop Dogg, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammer, James Blunt, Big Sean, Travis Barker, Lukas Graham, Skylar Grey, Rixton, The Vamps, and Icona Pop, amongst many others.

The production will also feature choreography by Travis Wall, scenic design by Hadestown's Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, music direction by Taylor Peckham.





