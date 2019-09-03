Rialto Chatter: Is Hugh Jackman Headlining the AFL Grand Final?

Could Hugh Jackman be the headlining act for the upcoming AFL grand final in Melbourne? According to the Herald Sun, he is rumored to take to the stage at the MCG on September 28.

The Herald Sun reports that organizers for this year's event had difficulty finding a musical act to perform at the sporting event. Prior to Jackman, they considered Midnight Oil, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham.

Time will tell if this rumor will be true.

Read more on Herald Sun.

