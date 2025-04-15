Rhonda Hansome To Perform At TALE Storytelling Show At KGB Bar Red Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor/playwright/storyteller Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will be among the performers featured at TALE on Friday, April 25 at the Red Room @ KGB Bar in Manhattan.

Hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life), Rhonda will be joined at the 7:30pm (EST) show by Adam Wade (Comedy Central) Sandi Marx (PBS), David Dean Bottrell (Modern Family) & special guests.

Hansome, a Brooklyn native, has appeared at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Her multifaceted career which includes performing stand up comedy has led to television appearances on Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Advance tickets ($12 w Discount Code: DiscountTALE) can be purchased via Eventbrite . Two drink minimum, ages 21 +. The Red Room @ KGB Bar is located at 85 E. 4th Street (3rd Floor).