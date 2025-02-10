Revised Edition Of TRAPPED! THE STORY OF FLOYD COLLINS to be Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 1925, a farmer named Floyd Collins became trapped while exploring a remote Kentucky cave and died several days later, despite a massive rescue effort that attracted national attention. The sensational news coverage drew thousands of spectators to the rescue site, resulting in the first media circus in the history of American journalism. In remembrance of the 100th anniversary of that horrific event, University Press of Kentucky plans to release a revised, third edition of "Trapped! The Story of Floyd Collins" by the late historian Robert K. Murray and renowned cave explorer Roger W. Brucker, on April 15.

First published in 1979, Trapped! is widely regarded as the most thorough and accurate book written about the Floyd Collins tragedy which, for decades, had been subjected to distortions and fabrications. With a redesigned cover, the updated edition includes a foreword by Tina Landau, playwright of the acclaimed stage musical "Floyd Collins," which is scheduled to make its Broadway debut under her direction on April 21, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

"The book was (and is) impeccably researched and beautifully written," Landau writes. "...it quickly became my most valuable resource and inspiration in developing our musical..."

With music and lyrics by composer Adam Guettel and additional lyrics by Landau, "Floyd Collins" has enjoyed over 100 productions throughout the U.S. and abroad since 1996, but never on Broadway. The upcoming production will star Jeremy Jordan in the title role, along with Jason Gotay, Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Wade McCollum, Jessica Molaskey, Cole Vaughan and Taylor Trensch.

The revised edition of "Trapped! The Story of Floyd Collins" can be preordered at kentuckypress.com and leading book retailers.

Floyd Collins, by Tina Landau and Adam Guettel, will open at the Vivan Beaumont Theater in New York on April 21, with preview performances beginning March 27. Information about the musical is available at lct.org/shows.