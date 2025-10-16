Review: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Now Streaming on BroadwayHD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



50 years ago this summer, the world witnessed the theatrical release of Jaws, a cinematic tour de force that forever changed how we, the audience, engaged with movies. The film is often credited as creating the summer blockbuster, thus unofficially spawning a particular kind of movie experience that continues to the present day.

But 51 years ago, the longevity of Jaws was anybody’s guess. During several weeks in 1974, actors Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss remained stuck together on the set of the film while the crew worked on the seemingly endless pursuit to repair the most important character in the film.

At that point, doubts about how and when the movie would be completed were fair game, or at least that’s how the story goes. It’s this story that concerns The Shark Is Broken, a title that refers to Bruce, the nickname given to the mechanical shark. In those weeks while shooting stalled, the trio- all leading actors in the film- only had each other for company, for better or for worse.

It’s always a bit of a guilty pleasure to witness a “backstage” drama, particularly one based on real events. For viewers, it feels like being included in an intimate secret or being invited to participate in an inside joke. In Ian Shaw’s and Joseph Nixon’s brisk, 90-minute play, we are privy to just that, watching as these three, very different, performers attempt to co-exist in less than ideal conditions.

Over the course of the play, we witness these three men find various ways to pass the time, which include (but aren't limited to) fighting, gaming, bickering, and drinking. It’s through this "waiting" that we are given an inside look into who they are, not as actors, but as human beings. Their insecurities, vices, and character flaws are all on full display as their metaphoric masks fall to the ground.

Now is perhaps a good time to further discuss the aforementioned Ian Shaw. In addition to being a co-writer of the script, he is also the real-life son of Robert Shaw, one of our main players. Furthermore, Ian himself plays his father in what is a shockingly good performance. He masterfully embodies the late actor, not just physically, but, perhaps more importantly, in spirit. This, of course, serves as a large part of the show's appeal and alone makes it a worthwhile outing, if only for that connection.

Even so, the performances of all three actors succeed in carrying the show. As Richard Dreyfuss, Ashley Margolis perfectly captures that discernible manic energy, right down to his distinct laugh. Beyond that, his vulnerable and sincere qualities allow us to empathize with the man, even if the writing sometimes presents him like an obnoxious cartoon character.

Dan Fredenburgh, likewise, turns in a fine portrayal as Roy Scheider, often serving as the mediator between the reflective and eloquent Shaw and the impulsive and brash Dreyfuss. Wanting to make the best of a frustrating situation, he pursues harmony throughout, often to a fruitless end. Because most of the action revolves around the Shaw and Dreyfuss' feuding, the character of Shaw is often relegated to the background, an unfortunate side effect that is not the fault of Fredenburgh.

Though the dialogue mostly remains grounded, some of the lines- particularly those about the staying power of Jaws or the future of American politics- are painfully on the nose and take one out of the story. Others carry a different sort of weight, such as when Shaw (the character) shares his hope to outlive his father, something he wasn't able to accomplish.

Beyond the acting, the other "star" of the production is the set, which, though static, expertly recreates the familiar ship "Orca" known to Jaws fans everywhere. Like many pro shots these days, creative methods are utilized to ensure the camera doesn’t remain static. Close-ups on actor faces are to be expected, but the camera also uses transitions to frame close shots of various props and objects in the story. Musical cues, along with the clever use of light and shadow, signify the passing of time as the trio as production continues to stall.

In the relatively short time since its debut in 2019, the play has seen an impressive life, getting its sea legs in productions in the West End, Toronto, Broadway, and a recent UK tour. This particular recording was filmed across two performances at the Lighthouse in Poole earlier this year, and it is certainly fitting that BroadwayHD is making it available now, perfectly coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of the film itself.

For fans of Jaws (or of movies in general), The Shark Is Broken is a worthwhile endeavor, offering a unique opportunity for viewers to get a backstage look at the making of one of the most beloved films of all time. Furthermore, to witness Ian Shaw portray his father is an undeniable treat- one that even a broken shark couldn't resist.

The Shark Is Broken is now streaming on BroadwayHD. Watch it here.

Photo Credit: BroadwayHD

Reader Reviews

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...