SQUID GAME: THE EXPERIENCE in NYC through 9/1-Make Plans to Play

Squid Game: The Experience leaves Midtown Manhattan on Monday, September 1st, so fans of the series and many more should make plans to be there! It’s the ideal happening for your end of the summer excursions and the location is very convenient just one block from Penn Station at Manhattan Mall on the corner of 6th Avenue and 32nd Street.

You’ve seen Squid Game on Netflix, now is the time to play it in real-life. Immerse yourself and battle through five intense challenges inspired by the hit show. You can outsmart the eerie Young-hee doll in Red Light Green Light; test your nerves on the treacherous Glass Bridge; and go all-out in the epic Warships game. Fight for your winning spot, but remember, this is a challenging game that shows no mercy.





We had the opportunity to visit on Saturday and had an exciting time at the venue. Squid game: The Experience replicates the spirit of the show and challenges your competitive edge. Guests will like that it is well organized from the minute you step in the door. Whether you visit with friends, family, or go solo, it will definitely please!

In addition to participating in the games, there's more to enjoy. Unwind and indulge at the Korean-inspired Night Market. Enjoy soju-infused non-alcoholic cocktails, merchandise, and capture your victorious moments at the iconic photo stations. Bring home exclusive collectibles, apparel and games.

Are you Ready to Play? Tickets prices start at $39 and the VIP packages starting at $65. The games take about an hour but plan to stay longer. The current opening hours include Wednesday through Monday plus special holiday hours! There are only days left as it will be in NYC through 9/1.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix