Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of MEAN GIRLS on Tour?

Mean Girls is ready to do this thing on tour! The Mean Girls tour just opened in Buffalo, New York and reviews are coming in! See what critics had to say about the tour.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The tour cast features Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall. They join previously announced cast members Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith and Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian.

The cast also includes English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr. and Blake Zelesnikar.

Read the reviews below!

Michael Rabice, BroadwayWorld: Danielle Wade is perfectly cast as Cady (having been the standby for the role on Broadway). She transforms seamlessly from awkwardness to a full blown mean girl, all the while aware that her new life and friends are not what she really wants. Her strong vocals proved to be a hit, and truly worthy of the Broadway stage. The 3 plastics are led by head mean girl Regina George, played by the stunning Mariah Rose Faith. Ms. Faith is fear inducing from the outset, but finds humor in her meanness, ala Cruella Deville! Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith steals almost every scene she is in with her deadpan stupidity, reminding everyone of a similar brainless beauty you knew in high school. Megan Masako Haley does fine work as Gretchen Weiners, the mean girl who aches to be totally accepted by Regina. Her "What's Wrong with Me" brings a welcome bit of pathos to the overblown drama of teenage life.

Ben Siegel, Buffalo News: This hard-working ensemble pulls off a big task and does it well. As far as musicals go, it's no Tony winner (it won none of its 12 nominations, in fact). I don't remember a single tune or lyric. But it does expand on the film's message of girl power, teen empowerment and self-identity with warmth and responsibility (and a few lazy political jokes). Throw in a curse slang here or there, a few jokes about genitalia and sex and, you know, murder, and you've got a hit.

Scott Tady, Times Online: Danielle Wade, in the lead role of Cady, shines with her singing, too, as you'd expect from someone who was the stand-in for the role on Broadway, as well as the winner of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Over The Rainbow" reality TV competition in her native Canada.

Roy Berko, BroadwayWorld: A school bus accident, a Burn Book which slams students by commenting on their weight ("hips like a Hippo"), parents' infidelities ("the only reason he made the team is that his mother slept with the coach") and eating habits ("Vegan freak"), Cady taking over Regina's place as Queen of the plastics, Cady being elected Spring Fling Queen and her surprising act of sharing the crown, all lead to a happy-ever-after feel-good ending. (Hey, this is a Tina Fey written high school Broadway musical, what did you expect?)

Beth McGee, Cleveland.com: Some of the script additions feel clunky. Janis and Damian as "social commentators" seem preachy, and their commentary is unnecessary - no one understands injustice more than young people, and as audience members they don't need adult actors to explain why the "mean girls" in the script are mean and why their actions aren't something to emulate.

