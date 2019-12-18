Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think Of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL On Tour

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is currently on the road with engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more.

Starring in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL are Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star, Cody Cooley as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Zach Kononov as Eugene Krabs, Tristan McIntyre as Sheldon Plankton, and Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks.

The ensemble features Joshua Bess, Morgan Blanchard, John Cardenas, Natalie L. Chapman, Richie Dupkin, Teddy Gales, Stephen C. Kallas, Méami Maszewski, Stefan Miller, Mary Nickson, Dorian O'Brien, Caitlin Ort, Elle-May Patterson, Helen Regula, Sydney Simone, Ayana Strutz, Miles Davis Tillman, and Rico Velazquez. Cast photos and bios are available here.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C and songs by David Bowie & Brian Eno, and by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

Explore the depths of theatrical innovation in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, where the power of optimism really can save the world. For more information, visit www.TheSpongeBobMusical.com.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Don Aucoin, Boston Globe: The score is a farrago of musical styles that mesh surprisingly well, given that the songs were composed by a lengthy who's who that includes the late David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Brian Eno, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry, among others. Only Lady Antebellum's "Chop to the Top'' falls flat. Otherwise, from Jonathan Coulton's ebullient "Bikini Bottom Day'' to Bowie/Eno's foreboding "No Control'' to the poignant "(Just A) Simple Sponge'' by Panic! At the Disco, the songs punctuate the story nicely. My favorite was a tune originally written for the TV series, "Best Day Ever,'' by Andy Paley and Tom Kenny, which, like the show itself, can't help but lift your spirits. By the end, even the perpetually peeved Squidward seems more cheerful.

Brandy McDonnell, Oklahoman: But even theater fans who aren't familiar with or don't particular care for the cartoon's nautical nonsense can appreciate some of the show's clever and crafty highlights, including references to "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Jesus Christ Superstar," a cleverly low-tech action sequence that uses stacked boxes and overlapping ladders to simulate the climb up Mount Humongous and a show-stopping tap dance number that spotlights Cooley, who can hoof it with the best of them, even wearing an extra set of legs. The musical's innovative and effervescent spirit makes it worth the trip under the sea.

Jeffrey Ellis, BroadwayWorld: Presented on tour by a non-Equity cast, The Spongebob Musical is nonetheless watchable, even if you can't help but wonder with all the talented involved just how successful the show would be if they had a good story with which to work. Unfortunately, Kyle Jarrow's tale of the approaching apocalypse - a predicted volcanic eruption threatens to annihilate everyone and everything in Bikini Bottom unless Spongebob, Sandy Cheeks (the Texas-born land mammal, aka squirrel) and Patrick (who somehow becomes something of a messiah in the run-up to the aquatic Armageddon) can save the day. It's an interesting premise, sure, but seems overdone even if a bit subversive (Spongebob and company are wonderfully, winningly progressive in their undersea habitat that is refreshingly free of mermaids longing to walk on-land).

Nancy Sasso Janis, Patch: The title character is played to perfection by Lorenzo Pugliese, who puts boundless energy into the role and a multitude of moves that would rival any gymnast. His comic timing was spot on and he sang well all of his numbers, especially "(Just A) Simple Sponge." Patrick Star is brought to life by Beau Bradshaw and he got to fly above the stage. Cody Cooley, a Rider University graduate, managed to dance in a most challenging costume with four legs in the role of Squidward Q. Tentacles. Daria Pilar Redus was adorable and smart as the squirrel Sandy Cheeks in her first national tour. Zach Kononov (tour of HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS) channeled the greedy character of Mr. Eugene Krabs and Tristan McIntyre, who admits that he accidentally graduated a year early from the USC of Dramatic Arts, was the villain Sheldon Plankton.

Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courtant: Judging from the Broadway production's soundtrack album, the touring cast members have been given quite a bit of freedom in bringing their own interpretations to these animated icons. Meami Maszewski affects a terrific high-cultured accent as the whale girl Pearl Krabs. Beau Bradshaw's Patrick Star is laid back and soft spoken, not big and dumb. Daria Pilar Redus brings beauty, grace and intelligence to the seafaring squirrel Sandy Cheeks, largely by ditching the TV version's overblown Southern accent.

Isabella Perrone, BroadwayWorld: Any concerns I took into the theatre didn't make it past the first act. Costumes (David Zinn, also credited with scenic design) invoke the cartoon's characters without being too on-the-nose, while Zinn's sets reimagine everyday junk into magical underwater plants and creatures. Despite some technical issues with projections and sound mixing on opening night, lighting (Kevin Adams) and projections (Peter Nigrini) mix conventional and unconventional techniques that are incredibly smart and wholly unique. Foley art (Chris Cerreto) ensures the little sounds of Bikini Bottom happen in real time, and they're executed so well that they're almost unnoticeable.

