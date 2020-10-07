Review Roundup: SIEMPRE, LUIS on HBO

See what the critics thought of the film from Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis.

"Siempre, Luis" is here! See what the critics are saying about the documentary film centered around Luis Miranda, father of Lin-Manuel.

A story that embodies the tenacity and passion of the American Dream, SIEMPRE, LUIS, debuting TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 (9:00-10:35 p.m. ET/PT) during National Hispanic Heritage Month, is a portrait of the pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr. Luis is a decades-long fighter for Latino communities, a key player in the New York and national political arena, and a loving father of three - including the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Directed by first-time filmmaker John James, the film had its World Premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary centers on Luis A. Miranda Jr. who left Vega Alta, Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s. Filmed over the course of a year, Luis' devotion to family and country propels him forward despite recent health issues. Always searching for ways to assist communities in need, particularly when his beloved Puerto Rico is suffering, Luis moves to action following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, coordinating relief efforts and raising money and awareness while managing the complicated and ambitious tasks involved in bringing his son's award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. With humor and heart, SIEMPRE, LUIS tells the story of an unstoppable changemaker and proud American.

The critics have spoken...

Kyle Turner, New York Times: "The HBO documentary 'Siempre, Luis' wants to be about a political lion of a father, but it ends up more enamored with his charmed son."

Guy Lodge, Variety: "A devoted, misty-eyed documentary portrait of the 66-year-old, "Siempre, Luis" covers all this in brief, but is also aware that most regard its subject's most notable accomplishment as a less direct one: namely, fathering a certain actor-composer-playwright named Lin-Manuel, and thus ensuring that outsize Broadway phenomenon 'Hamilton' would eventually enter the world."

John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter: "Ultimately, while Luis Miranda is depicted as a key figure in steering the increasingly important Latino vote in New York and elsewhere, and the effort to bring money to a disaster-struck Puerto Rico clearly was close to his heart, the film spreads itself too thin to offer a thorough political portrait."

Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com: "'Siempre, Luis' is a very different kind of artist biopic in that it's more the story of the father of a household name than the artist himself. What makes this approach interesting is not just that we get to know an influential, brilliant, important man a little better, but we can see how his work ethic and genius influenced his son."

Watch the trailer here:

Related Articles