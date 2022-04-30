BWW Review: JERSEY BOYS at DPAC North Carolina

Award winning "Jersey Boys" lands at DPAC with powerhouse punch of Four Seasons smash hits! "Jersey Boys", a rags to riches story, relives the climb up the charts to more than 25 hit songs in the 1960's. This behind the scenes look at the lives and loves of the men whose mob connections, prison time, bad debts, and smashing success is a riveting story. With songs like Sherry, Walk Like a Man, My Eyes Adored you, Rag Doll, Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You, and December 1963 (Oh What a Night), the show is a fast paced ride through the Doo-Wop era.

The band members, one by one, have their moment with the audience: Tommy De Vito (Devon Goffman) the stereotypical Jersey cliché who's always on the make, Bob Gaudio (a quite likeable Sean McGee) the clean-cut hit writer, the mysterious yet harmonious Nick Massi (an enigmatically funny Alec Michael Ryan), and the famed voice of Frankie Valli (an energetic Bruno Vida) as the songs blend from one back story to the next. The contrasting conflict between the smooth velvety harmonies of each song and the tough cold shell of the guys from the streets make for an event-filled evening.

Notable in this production are the pitch perfect sounds of the instrumentals, the gorgeously gifted women in the show, and the supporting cast who kick off the beginning of the show impressively. Of course, the comedic moments with Joe Pesci (Justin Albinder) provide a perfect counterpoint to some of the more serious subject matter. Some particular musical standouts are the vocals of Sean McGee on "Oh, What a Night and Bruno Vida on "My Eyes Adored You". The show derives its charm from the strong connection of the "characters" to the songs they sing. The book touches on the personal stories of the singers, their forgotten families, and lost loves, building to an emotional closing climax. The combination is a musical that is well...just too good to be true. This production runs from April 29 - May 1, 2022 as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway. Tickets start at just over $30 and can be found online at www.DPACnc.com Ticketmaster.com or by calling DPAC at (919) 680-2787 located at 123 Vivian St., Durham, NC

JERSEY BOYS contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12+