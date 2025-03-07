Review Roundup: DEEP BLUE SOUND Opens at The Public Theater

Clubbed Thumb is currently presenting Deep Blue Sound, written by Abe Koogler and directed by Arin Arbus. On an island in the Pacific Northwest, the community gathers to address the disappearance of the local orca pod. Friendships fray, tumors grow, new love blooms, wood is chopped, poems are written. The seasons change. Will the whales ever return?

The cast of Deep Blue Sound includes Tony Award winner and five-time nominee Maryann Plunkett, who won an Obie Award for her performance, as well as Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman, Crystal Finn, Obie Award winner Jan Leslie Harding, Obie Award winner Mia Katigbak, Armando Riesco, Lortel and Drama Desk nominee Arnie Burton, Ryan King, and Carmen Zilles.

Deep Blue Sound features set design by the Obie Award-winning and Tony Award nominated collective dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman. Kristy Bodall serves as the Production Stage Manager. See what the critics are saying...

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: To the credit of the authorâ€”and to director Arin Arbus and the entire castâ€”each of these characters come across as warmly human, flaws and all. Is Ella the primary character of the play? Or is it just that the always-astonishing Maryann Plunkett is playing the role, and when Maryann Plunkett speaksâ€”or even sits alone in the light, clearly thinking but unable to express the wordsâ€”you canâ€™t help but be riveted.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Kooglerâ€™s brilliant play captures a fundamental contradiction at the center of modern living â€” our yearning to engage with those around us as well as our fear that we might be rejected or dismissed. Deep Blue Sound is a perceptive parable for our divided age, a reminder that those who work up the gumption to try to save the whales may have a better target far closer to home: themselves.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Director Arin Arbus stages the slap-dash town meetingsâ€”everyone talking over everyone else, engaging with each other but also addressing the audienceâ€”with orchestral precision; in the Publicâ€™s 99-seat Shiva Theater, youâ€™ll be able to hear every gossipy aside and under-the-breath quip. Koogler, whose plays include last yearâ€™s Staff Meal and the Obie-winning Fulfillment Center (2018)â€”manages to strike that ever-so-delicate balance of poking a bit of fun at colorful characters while also appreciating what lies beneath. Itâ€™s Our Town meets Northern Exposure, with a dash of Gilmore Girls (town selectman Taylor and mayor Annie are true kindred spirits).