Review Roundup: 42 BALLOONS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The North American premiere of the new musical 42 Balloons is now running at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. From the multi-award-winning producers Kevin McCollum (Oh, Mary!, Rent), Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes (SIX), and Sonia Friedman Productions (Merrily We Roll Along), 42 Balloons is an ‘80s-inspired musical based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters’ daring lawn chair flight. Find out what critics thought of the new musical and read the reviews below!

The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Jack Godfrey, direction by Ellie Coote, and runs May 24–June 29, 2025, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Charlie McCullagh and Evelyn Hoskins star as Larry Walters and Carol Van Deusen, reprising their roles from the acclaimed UK run last year. They lead an ensemble cast that also includes Daniel Assetta, Kailin Brown, Devin Cortez, Cameron Anika Hill, Lisa Howard, Josh Hoon Lee, Minju Michelle Lee, Austin Nelson Jr., Morgan Schoenecker, and Akron Watson. Understudies include Julia Bain, Lacey Jack, Joshua Messmore, and Luke Nowakowski.

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, 42 Balloons is a soaringly original musical from the award-winning producers of SIX. On July 2, 1982, truck driver Larry Walters defied the odds (and FAA airspace regulations) to achieve his lifelong dream of flying. In a lawn chair attached to 42 weather balloons, Larry—supported by his girlfriend and a community of unlikely heroes—ascended 16,000 feet into the blue sky above LA, and from the moment he landed, their lives would never be the same. Featuring an irresistible '80s pop-inspired score, 42 Balloons is a funny, moving, and thrillingly staged new musical that asks: How far would you go for your dream… and how far would you be willing to fly?

The critics have spoken...

BroadwayWorld, Rachel Weinberg: "42 BALLOONS is at its most charming when it’s on the ground, engaging in human dynamics and exploring the concept of dream fulfillment. While their meet-cute sequence is too long, McCullagh has great rapport with his co-star Evelyn Hoskins, who plays Larry’s scrappy girlfriend Carol Van Deusen. Hoskins is sweet and has a pretty singing voice as she sings her way through Carols exasperation at her quirky boyfriend’s choices. As Carol’s mother Margaret, Lisa Howard is a showstopper. She is resplendent during her solo “Somebody’s Story;” Howard has an ethereal tone that seems to float as high up into the air as Larry’s lawn chair."

Chicago Tribune, Chris Jones: "I recount all that not necessarily as pejorative or to say that “42 Balloons” is like a musical Wikipedia (although, come to think of it …). Broadway musicals are an incremental art form and shows quote other scores all the time, and that above list is long enough to suggest intentionality and provide contrasts. But it is especially noticeable here and is part of what makes Godfrey’s score Godfrey’s score. There’s a baked-in familiarity to everything you hear and, while purists will likely demur, I can see regular audiences latching onto its retro, gently satirical comforts. It’s easy on the ears and it also knows that it’s easy on the ears and has fun making fun of the fact that it’s easy on the ears."

Around the Town Chicago, Alan Bresloff: "The story has high points that are exciting, but there are some truths that unfold. The world did watch Larry’s dream come true, and while it was uplifting and exciting for both Carol and him, the world took it as a joke and the media mocked him. He did go on every news show he could as they paid him to do so and the money was used to pay off the huge debt that Carol had taken on. While they had fallen in love, the even that brought them together was also responsible for the future they would never have."

